MACKY 2 REVEALS SUFFERING FROM DEPRESSION FOR YEARS

The popular musician writes…

My Name Is Mulaza.

I Have Struggled With Depression And Anxiety For Years.

I haven’t told too many people about it and the few that I have told tend to ask questions like “why are you depressed?”.. Depression isn’t a straightforward response to a bad situation; depression just is, like the weather. Waikopa?

“It’s so difficult to describe depression to someone who’s never been there, because it’s not typical sadness, I know sadness.. Infact my life was once full of it.. this is different. Being sad and being depressed are two different things. Also, people going through depression don’t look so, while someone sad will look sad. The most common reaction is, ‘How can you be depressed? You have everything going for you.. Iwe yalibalansa’

…Ubu bututu/ Ubufontini.

Depression Does Not Discriminate.

The only thing more exhausting than being depressed is pretending that you’re not.

TO BE CONTINUED

Alabalansa Out Now…