HipHop artiste and CEO of Alpha Entertainments “Macky 2” went live on his Facebook page yesterday and the rapper addressed a number of issues. The Copperbelt rapper used the opportunity to interact with his fans and answer their questions.

During the live feed, Macky 2 was asked by a named fan if at all he would collaborate with his former label mate “Muzo AKA Alphonso”. In his response, the “I Declare” Hitmaker emphasized that Collaborations are about the Chemistry between artistes and not just for the sake of selling records. He further added that when that time comes he will definitely work with Muzo AKA Alphonso.

During the same Facebook Live video, Macky 2 also gave a background of how his recent smash hit song “I Declare” came into being. According to the rapper, the Hook on the song by Chester was actually recorded in 2016 although his verse and that of Bobby East were both recorded this year. He explained that some songs are actually released more than 5 years later after recording depending on an artiste.