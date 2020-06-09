Macky II Adds Voice to the Raging Youth Power Debate

If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.

– Malcolm X

There are so many brave young voices speaking for The Zambian Youth behind closed doors.. Don’t be quick to point fingers everytime you hear there was a meeting.

I personally have been in alot of meetings, asking questions and basically trying to do my part.

Ask Your Self What You Are Personally Doing To Help This Movement.. Apart From Sharing Memes.

Not Everyone Can Be Bought..

War only happens when language fails.

#IstillstandwithBFLOW

#wejustwanttotalk