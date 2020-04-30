MADAGASCAR COVID-19 REMEDY: SHOULD WE ORDER SOME?

By Dr.Aaron Mujajati

As Covid-19 was confounding the wise among health professionals and governments. When all authorities were agreed that there was no cure for Covid-19, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar announced to the rest of the world that his country had found a remedy that could not only treat Covid-19 but also prevent it.

The President has made it mandatory for school going children to take this medicine as schools reopen. The said remedy was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA) and it is called Covid Organics. Before we get into the details of the famous drug let us first look into who or what IMRA is.

What is IMRA?

In Madagascar, the governance of science and technology is done through the National Education Ministry. Under this ministry they have the Directorate of Scientific Research that co-ordinates research activities in the country. There are nine public and three private research centres in Madagascar.

IMRA is one of the private research institutions in the country. It is important to note that research in Madagascar covers a broad spectrum that consists of scientific research, technological research, geological research, research in medicine to mention a few.

IMRA was established in 1957 as a training and research centre. Its headquarters is located near Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar.

In 1993, it was given official government recognition as a nongovernmental organisation. Since then, as a WHO collaborative centre, it has been training researchers and students, training and assisting the rural population, and protecting biodiversity. One of IMRA’s objectives is to promote medicinal plant drugs and indigenous foods.

Now that we have a fair idea of who is behind this famous remedy let us get into it.

What is COVID ORGANICS?

Covid Organics is a herbal remedy developed and produced by IMRA. It has demonstrated usefulness in treatment and prevention of covid19 in Madagascar. The remedy is derived from a plant called Artemesia. You might want to note that there are over 200 varieties of Artemesia but what is important to note is that this is the family of plants where a component of Coartem called Artemisinin, a drug used to treat malaria comes from. Artemisinin was discovered in 1972 as a remedy for malaria by a lady named Tu Youyou and she was honoured with a Nobel Prize in Medicine for her discovery in 2015. If you have been following reports suggesting that malaria medicines such as Chloroquine showed promise in treating covid19 then this news out of Madagascar should not come as surprise.

So what does the DRUG do?

Reports coming out of Madagascar claim that the medicine has successfully been used to treat patients with covid19. It has also been reported that this drug can prevent covid19. The President of Madagascar is so convinced that he has made it mandatory for school going children to drink it as schools reopen.

My Opinion and Recommendations:

1. The Zambian Government should seriously consider ordering this medicine. There is no harm in trying it. What do we have to lose? This is a medicine that has been developed by a credible institution and the ingredients are not a secret. We can start by ordering a small quantity for testing. If our test results prove that it is good then we can increase volumes at the next order.

2. Our Government needs to increase its investment into home grown solutions. I am not surprised that Madagascar has done this. A quick look at their policy environment tells you that they are serious as a country in development of home grown solutions. It is also worth noting that they have been at it for a long time. Results in science and development may take long but they do pay off in a big way. If there is a lesson we must learn as a country from covid19 it is that we need to become self reliant BUT that will take political will and heavy investment.

