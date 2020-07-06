Madagascar authorities have imposed a total lockdown in the Analamanga region due to the rise in Coronavirus cases, the President said in a statement. Analamanga is a region in central Madagascar, containing the capital Antananarivo and its surrounding metropolitan area.

The lockdown measures will be effective for a period of 15 days, starting from Monday July 6 to last until July 20. The decision came after an extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting on Saturday evening, local daily L’Express De Madagascar reported late Sunday.

The measures have been taken because of the spread of the virus and the rise of COVID-19 cases, according to the statement. It added: “Only one person per household is allowed to go out into the street between 6 a.m. (04.00GMT) and 12 p.m. (10.00GMT).”

Only food production units, materials, and equipment necessary for the fight against COVID-19 will be authorized to open, according to the statement. The Indian Ocean island has confirmed 2,941 coronavirus cases, with 32 deaths and 1,108 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

In May, Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina launched Covid-Organics (CVO), an organic herbal concoction, claiming that it can prevent and cure patients suffering from the novel Coronavirus.

The president of Madagascar urged citizens to protect themselves from the disease by drinking the herbal remedy. Madagascar has since donated CVO to several African countries.