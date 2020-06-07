A Malagasy Minister was fired over plans to buy sweets for children taking COVID-Organics in schools.

Education minister Rijasoa Andriamanana planned to order $2.2m worth of sweets. Hoping to ease bitterness that the purported virus cure gave patrons, AFP news agency reported.

She had shelved the plan even before being fired. President Rajoelina – chief patron of COVID-Organics – had rejected the idea. Each student in the country was expected to get three sweets, AFP added.

The Thursday statement confirming her sacking, her counterpart in the higher education ministry, Elia Béatrice Assoumacou, was asked to double as education minister in acting capacity.

COVID-Organics at a glance

Rajoelina says it was developed by Malasy Institute of Applied Research.

Says it is of two type, the curative and preventive

It is made from Artemisia – an anti-malarial plant that grows on the island

Another name for it is Tambavy CVO

The WHO – global and Africa offices have cautioned against it and other unproven herbal drugs

A number of African countries officially requested for them, among others Tanzania, Congo, DRC , Chad, Comoros

According to Rajoelina, the country will sign a confidentiality clause with WHO on the formulation of the drug.

Total confirmed cases = 1,026

Total recoveries = 212

Total deaths = 8

Active cases = 806