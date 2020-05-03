Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has offered to transport their Coronavirus medicine to hospitals across Africa during an online meeting with 9 other African Presidents, Ramaphosa, Kagame, Kenyatta, Bongo, Deby, Tshisekedi, Al Sisi, Kata & Issoufou.

