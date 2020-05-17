Few weeks ago Madagascar discovered a cure for Corona virus and has attempted to present it to the World Health Organization but the cure was heavily criticized. WHO is an international health organization formed in 1948 and is a unit the League of Nations which later on became United Nations. Its broad agenda includes advocating for universal healthcare, observing public health risks, coordinating responses to health emergencies, and promoting human health and well being. It offers technical help to countries, sets international health standards and guidelines, and gsthers data on global health issues through the World Health Survey. Almost every country in the world is part of WHO.

However it is controlled by the rich as money always does. After WHO refused the cure from Madagascar, Africans were not happy since the tree used to cure is a common tree in most of African countries thus increasing the chances of stopping the spread of Corona virus. This has a bad impact on the business side of those benefitting from the effects of this pandemic.

This act of WHO has proved that the European have bad faith on Africa and its success. We can not continue to be controlled by the Europeans and Americans just because we are poor . This has resulted ib the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina to call on all African Nations to leave the World Health Organization World Health Organization (WHO)because of the bad faith of Europe towards Africa.

According to Andry Rajoelina, “Europe formed organizations with the desire to keep Africans dependent on them. Africa has discovered a medicine against Coronavirus but Europe thinks they have a monopoly of intelligence as such they do no want to accept it. It is because of this reason that I call unto all African Nations to leave the international organizations in order for us to build ours. My country Madagascar will leave all the organizations tonight and I call on other African countries to do same.”

It’s up to us as African countries to decide whether we are going to stand with Madagascar or with WHO. Let me know what you think. A child grows and becomes independent eventually but is it the right time?

Source:southafrican-news