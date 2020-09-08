MADAM NAWAKWI YOUR ARROGANCE IS TOO MUCH,YOU CAN’T DIVERT PEOPLE’S ATTENTION FROM THE SERIOUS CURRENT ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO PRIVATISATION ISSUE

By George Chibanda.

Zambians can’t be fooled by someone who has just wakeup in the morning and start dreaming in a day time while walking.

Don’t be cheated,people can’t ignore the serious current situation poverty issues and divert attention to another old privatisation issue which will never change and improve the standard of living in the Country.

Madam Nawakwi,put that issue of privatisation aside and advice Mr.Edgar Lungu on how he can end the economic problems.

You can speak against Mr.Hakainde Hichilema here and there,but the economic problem will still remain the same with no any change.

So Madam Nawakwi,don’t present and show your arrogance again to people when there’s a lot of things to do with our serious poor economy in the Country.

Don’t forget that,you’re also an opposition FDD party leader who are attacking your fellow oppositions leaders.

We have seen that,you have failed to run your own FDD party and you want to join a PF party,just join freely without attacking your fellow leaders,they will still accommodate you in their finished PF party.

Our main attention is on Edgar Lungu to improve the standard of living in the Country.