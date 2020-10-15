MAFIKIZOLO AND MASTER KG ORDERED TO REFUND $12,750 FOR FAILING TO PERFORM IN ZAMBIA

South African based music icons Mafikizolo and Master KG have been ordered to refund a sum of US$12,750 for breach of performance contract after failure to execute it on 9th January, 2020 at Woodlands stadium in Lusaka.

In a letter of demand by GM Legal Practitioners and Advocates on behalf of Yelie Zambia Limited, Mafikizolo and Master KG have been ordered to pay the sum by 09:00 hrs today failure to which, legal proceedings will commence.

The letter of demand dated 14th October, 2020 addressed to Modise Kgomo, manager of Mafikizolo Entertainment reads in part ” Our strict instructions are to demand for the immediate refund of the sum of USD 12,750.00 received as deposit from our client by 09:00 hours on Thursday, 15th October, 2020 failure to which we shall proceed to commence legal proceedings for the recovery of the same.”

Mukumba Mulele of GM Legal Practitioners said the demand for refund is because of breach of the duo’s obligations under the contract, after being contracted to perform at a political rally within Zambia this Saturday before discharging their obligations towards Yelie Zambia Limited.