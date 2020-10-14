Mafikizolo, Master KG not cleared to perform in Zambia – NAC

THE National Arts Council says the foreign artistes invited by the PF to perform at a ‘COVID Sensitization rally’ this weekend have not been cleared to perform in Zambia.

South Africa’s Mafikizolo and Master KG have been invited by PF to perform alongside Zambian artistes at the rally scheduled for the Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola this Saturday.

According to the NAC however, the decision to promote the event is at variance with the law.

In a letter dated October 14 and addressed to PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee chairman Bowman Lusambo, NAC director Mwaaka Chipindi advised the committee to “urgently normalise” the matter if the foreign artistes are to be cleared to perform in Zambia.

“We wish to guide that under the provisions of the National Arts Council Act Cap 170 of the Laws of Zambia and Statutory Instrument 129 of 1995 Section 5, no person or organisation is allowed to promote any artistic event without a promoters lisence obtained from the National Arts Council,” wrote Chipindi.

“Further, all foreign artists are supposed to be cleared at least (3) months before the event and are expected to pay 20% of performance fees as Withholding Tax Clearance to the Zambia Revenue Authority.” -Kalemba