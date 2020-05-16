By CIC Investigations Mafinga.

MAFINGA PF MP JACOB SIWALE A DISGRACE TO THE PEOPLE OF MAFINGA DISTRICT

The pictures below are the remains of a freedom fighter Mama Namonje Safira of Kantemwa village of Chief Mwene Chifungwe in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province.

She was born in 1930 and died aged 90. Sources from the village told CIC that, they couldn’t afford to make a coffin for the old lady because they didn’t have money to buy planks in order to make her a coffin and give her a send off befitting a freedom fighter.

Asked why they didn’t ask their area Member of Parliament, the villagers laughed off saying he doesn’t pick their calls and only goes their during campaign times.

Mama Namonje was buried this morning. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

Courtesy; CICPRESS TV.