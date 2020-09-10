President Lungu has promised to restock the pond at Copperbelt University (CBU) following the death of pet fish Mafishi.

The popular carp fish died on Monday at the estimated age of 22. He had lived in CBU’s pond for over 20 years. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

Mafishi was considered to be a symbol of good luck by many students, who marked his passing by lighting candles and marching around campus.

The loss of Mafishi also prompted messages of mourning from many politicians, including President Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“We stand with the CBU student community, past and present, over the death of their iconic pet Mafishi,” said HH.

On Tuesday, higher education minister Brian Mushimba tweeted that the pond at CBU would be restocked following an inquiry into Mafishi’s death.