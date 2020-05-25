By Patson Chilemba

Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande has called out government lies, saying they told the nation that they could not reduce fuel prices as the stocks which were imported at a high price had not been exhausted, yet three of the recently reported COVID-19 cases involved drivers who were delivering fuel to Indeni.

And Magande said he finds its absurd that the minister for national planning Alexander Chiteme has remained quiet when the country needed to readjust the development goals, like Vision 2030 and the 7th National Development Plan, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magande also said the government should call for a meeting of all stakeholders to produce the national survival plan after-Covid.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Magande questioned the government’s sincerity through Energy minister Mathews Nkhuwa for claiming that they could not reduce the prices of fuel, even when the price of the commodity had hit its lowest levels on the international market. He recalled Nkhuwa’s justification on the refusal to reduce the prices, claiming that the country was still awash with the fuel that was purchased at higher prices, due to the depressed economic activity occasioned by the virus.

Magande wondered why three of the drivers that were recently found with Covid-19 on the Copperbelt were delivering the commodity to Indeni, if indeed it was true the country already had the stocks from three months ago.

“That is also a puzzle for me, a month ago the minister of energy says although oil prices have come down to as low as 30 dollars per barrel I can’t go and buy some more oil because my oil storage tankers are full of the expensive oil which I bought three months ago, (but) only two days ago we were told I think the same drivers who were found positive on the Copperbelt were delivering fuel,” Magande said. “Then I said but where are they pumping if the minister of energy had told us all my storage is full with the expensive oil? Otherwise it means therefore the storages are not full and therefore if he is buying oil now if prices started sliding in December he should give us also a benefit of the Covid advantages by reducing the prices of oil.”

Magande said there were no grounds to continue justifying the high fuel prices, as the rug had now been pulled from under the government’s feet.

“Really I was surprised when they said three of these drivers were delivering oil to Indeni, I said how can they be delivering fuel to Indeni when we were told we can’t now give you cheap fuel because the storage tanks are full. You know sometimes these people talk as if they are not talking to people who are like them to say what are they saying,” Magande said. “No it’s a very serious thing, so at least I expect that fuel now which went so low it means the average for us should have been around, 40, 50 dollars per barrel not the 65 that they were buying at, so they should have reduced this, and that is why if they did then it means that the industry, the people in the business are going to at least to also survive then they will also start buying cheaper fuel for their machines.”

Magande said what the country needed right now was to produce a strategic survival plan “for after Covid.”

“The minister of Finance is talking of relooking at the 2020 budget, it simply means now if he simply does that only with his officers they will not know what your problem is and what my problem is. And even if they sit all they will do is to again just go for the usual, which is a simple thing, any minister of Finance knows what numbers he’s looking for,” Magande said. “This time like the President has just said let us now do things that will show our initiative and that we are resolved to survive. It is not just saying we want to continue as usual.”

Magande said times like this called for the minister in charge of national planning to be more proactive, and not just leaving everything to the ministers of finance and health.

“We need the planner, that’s why there is the whole Ministry of (National) Planning, those are the people who should abandon the 7th National Development Plan and tell us which items out of there that we can relook at. I do find it absurd, I find it strange because what is he thinking about? Even vision 2030 how will we be able to get there?” Magande said. “It is his job to tell us that now perhaps vision 2030 we are going to adjust it now by 10 years, it becomes vision 2040 because people that are going to survive up to 2030 they must survive in 2025. If we continue to say vision 2030 and by 2025 half of us have died of Covid or hunger or all these different things because we have no money what is the point of still saying 2030?”

Magande said Chiteme should be explaining to the nation the meaning of President Edgar Lungu’s insistence on keeping the borders open, even when most Covid-19 cases were coming through them. He said Chiteme should explain to Zambians what it was that they should sacrifice in view of the cases that were coming through the borders.

“That’s what Planning means. What is it that I as an individual should sympathise with this track driver, what was he carrying? And this information is not there, we are just being told 15 of the people who are positive are track drivers, what are they driving?” said Magande. “Let’s know if they are just carrying cornflakes the minister of finance can say from cornflakes I only get K2 million Revenue at the border, so we are going to close we are not going to allow any more cornflakes then the minister of commerce and industry should say don’t worry this year we have a large crop of maize, I will make sure that by end of harvest season, we have two or three cornflakes making companies in Zambia and then this driver doesn’t come to bring in cornflakes when we have millions of tones of maize.”

Magande said now was the time to scrutinise on the necessity of some imported stuff, which could easily be substituted with local products.