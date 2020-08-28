Urgent Statement

MAGISTRATE DAVID SIMUSAMBA’S ABSENCE FROM COURT DISGUSTS NDC

28/08/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is disgusted by the behaviour of Magistrate David Simusamba with regards to the bench warrant that he issued against our president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

The lawyers Musa Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates, on Tuesday 25th August 2020, made an application to discharge the bench warrant and magistrate David Simusamba set today Friday 28th August 2020 as the day for the hearing.

However, when the lawyers went to court today at 08:30hours, magistrate David Simusamba did not show up. The court Marshals called him several times and he did not pick up his phone. All efforts to get a hold of him proved futile until the prosecution and lawyers headed by State Counsel Musa Mwenye decided to leave court at 12:15 hours.

We note with sadness that this is not the first time that magistrate Simusamba is behaving like this. He did it to Dr. Nevers Mumba and left for Ndola instead of attending to the warrant he had issued against him and his lawyers Simeza and Sangwa Advocates complained and reported him for his behaviour to the Chief Justice and the Judicial Complaints Authority, but up to now no action has been taken. It is very surprising that he is being tolerated to continue doing this.

We call upon the Chief Justice to do something about magistrate Simusamba’s behavior. There is no way that one magistrate can continue holding the entire judiciary at ransom.

Today he has done the same thing meaning that the bench warrant was not done in good faith. It is our considered view, therefore, that magistrate Simusamba should be suspended as he cannot continue to put the name of the judiciary into disrepute.

Issued by Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC