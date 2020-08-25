Lusaka Principal Magistrate David Simusamba has ordered the arrest of National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili through a bench warrant he has issued against him.

This is because Dr. Kambwili has on two consecutive times missed Court appearance.

Dr. Kambwili failed to appear before court but reported to be on bed rest.

According to the Counsel who came from Musa Mwenye law firm, Kaluba, he asked for an adjournment saying that their client was given 7 days bed rest but it was later extended for another 7 days.

However, the Counsel produced no documents to back his application. He said that he was only communicated to via text message on his phone.

On Sunday 23rd August, Dr. Kambwili was on social media issuing a statement on the Bank Governor changes, yet he failed to go to court today.

Prior to this bench warrant being issued, Dr. Kambwili has severally been warned for delaying tactics in this matter. This is why the Magistrate has issued a bench warrant returnable next week Tuesday, 2nd September.

Dr. Kambwili is also appearing for contempt before Honorable Nsunge.

This case is supposed to come on Wednesday, 3rd September, 2020.