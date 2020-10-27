SIMUSAMBA PLAYING A GAME OF HIDE AND SEEK

The behavior of magistrate David Simusamba proves that this matter is one of settling political scores rather than genuine legal issues.

In his verdict against Dr Chishimba Kambwili, he didn’t beat about the Bush, he said he would impose an excessive punitive sentence, which he did.

After that he delayed a bail hearing for close to two weeks, which he also postponed once to keep Kambwili in jail.

Yesterday he gave extremely harsh bail conditions that would Mahe it almost impossible for the accused to meet in time.

But to his surprise the bail conditions were met, but he run away from the Magistrates Court so that he doesn’t sign the release papers.

Come today magistrate Simusamba is in hiding, it’s a game of hide and seek.

All the documents are there, the money has been paid, but for Kambwili to come out Simusamba has to append his signature on the release papers.

Simusamba is in hiding, his whereabouts are unknown, clearly the reason why he’s hiding is because he doesn’t want to sign the release papers and prolong CK’S stay in jail despite meeting the bail conditions.

It’s this unethical behavior and unprofessionalism that resulted in the Judicial Complaints Commission to recommend the removal of Simusamba from the judiciary, this is the same conduct he exhibited in the Nevers Mumba case. -NRC