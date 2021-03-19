By Rupiah Bwezani Banda

MAGUFULI A RARE BREED

I have learnt with shock and great sadness the death of His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, President of the Republic of Tanzania on 17th March, 2021.

I mourn with the family, the people and the leadership of Tanzania for their loss.

The late President of Tanzania was a rare breed of a revolutionary generation of young leaders in Africa who are making the continent proud and respected by the rest of the world.

President Magufuli genuinely loved his country Tanzania and Africa and was not afraid to stand-up to defend the right of Africans, whenever he saw a threat to their existence as a people.

I wish to take this opportunity to call for peace, love and unity among the people of Tanzania as they mourn this illustrious son of Africa and for the rest of the continent to honour his legacy by carrying on his vision of a truly liberated and proud Africa in all their endeavours