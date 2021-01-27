MAGUFULI CAUTIONS TANZANIANS AGAINST USE OF COVID VACCINES

Tanzanian leader cautious over Covid vaccines.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has warned health officials against acquiring Covid-19 vaccines saying – without giving evidence – that they could harm the population.

“The ministry of health should be careful, they should not hurry to try these vaccines without doing research, not every vaccine is important to us, we should be careful. We should not be used as ‘guinea pigs’,” Mr Magufuli said.

“Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids, cancer and TB by now.”

CREDIT: BBC News