“Tanzania, like Sweden has refused to lockdown or implement social-distancing measures”

Tanzanian President John Ponbe Magufuli says if he does any form of lockdown, neighbouring states will suffer most.

He said many countries rely on the Dar-es-salaam Port such as Zambia, Burundi, DRC,Rwanda, Uganda and Malawi.

“How will they access ⛽fuel in this difficult time?”

“How will their ambulances operate and move the sick?”

Magufuli has also refused to implement social-distancing measures against Churches and Mosques saying people should be allowed to meet and pray and has allowed such gatherings.

“We must continue gathering to help praying for the nation”. he said at yet another church gathering.

He has also said key sectors such as agriculture should not be affected or closed and their workers should be allowed to work.

“Farmers must continue growing

Can you imagine what would happen if I told all of you to stay home?” “Production would come to a stand still while we still need more food.”

He encouraged church members to continue praying for the country.

Sweden and Tanzania have refused to implement hard social-distancing measures or lockdown.