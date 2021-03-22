Former President of Tanzania John Magufuli led prayers with doctors and his caregivers at the hospital before taking his last breath, family spokesperson, Ngusa Samike has revealed.

The family spokesperson said that the late Magufuli received the ‘anointing of the sick’ sacrament and dua in the presence of former Dar es Salaam Archbishop, Polycarp Cardinal Pengo, St. Peter’s Church Parish Priest Father Alister Makubi, and Tanzania’s Chief Sheikh, Abubakar Zubeir.

Magufuli was known for his close ties in the religious circle. He often attended Sunday prayers at St. Peter’s Catholic Church whenever he was in Dar es Salaam; this is the same church where his body was taken one last time for a requiem mass.

The late former president was equally close with the Muslim community, helping mobilize funds for construction of mosques and also holding dialogue with Muslim and Christian leaders.