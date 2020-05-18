Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has revealed that one of his two children who had contracted the novel Coronavirus is now healthy and doing push ups.

President Magufuli said that the child, whom he did not name, was locked up in their room using homemade remedies to treat the condition and now they are back on their feet.

“Nina mtoto wangu alipata Corona, mtoto wa kuzaa mimi, amejifungia kwenye chumba akaanza kujitibu, akanywa malimau na tangawizi, amepona yuko mzima sasa anapiga push up,” said President Magufuli during a church service.

The president, who has drawn criticism for being dismissive about the coronavirus outbreak and even ordered a three-day prayer period, has also hinted at reopening schools and allowing tourists back.

Magufuli while still insisting that Coronavirus is like any other disease, says that he will not allow the virus, which has shutdown the whole world and brought economies to their knees – to take over his country.

Source: The Citizen TV