Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Godwin Mollel as the new deputy minister for Health after sacking Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

Dr Ndugulile’s sacking comes as a surprise to many and follows other changes at the ministry a fortnight ago.

Dr Ndugulile, 51, a microbiologist and public health advocate, has served in the ministry for about three years.

He assumed the post in 2017 when President Magufuli reshuffled his Cabinet, replacing Dr Hamisi Kigwangala who is now the minister for Tourism and Natural Resources.

The news comes just hours after neighboring Kenya closed its border with Tanzania over a spike in transmissions near crossing points