Tanzania Government Spokesperson has announced a change in the funeral program of the late President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, saying that he will be laid to rest on Friday, 26th March, not of Thursday 25th March as had been announced by Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The change is to accommodate Zanzibar citizens, who will now get a chance to view the former President’s body on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Zanzibar residents will have their chance on Tuesday, March 23. Those in Mwanza will get to view the body on 24th.

On Thursday, March 25 Magufuli’s body will be taken to his home, in Chato, where family members, people in Chato and neighbouring places will have their turn.

Magufuli will be buried the following day.