According official results, Tanzanian President, John Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84% of the vote in this week’s election. His main opponent, Tundu Lissu, earned 13% of the vote, according to the official count. And generally, Tanzania’s citizens have accepted the results. Now, the PF SG now claims that what has happened in Tanzania is exactly what will happen in Zambia next August where Lungu will defeat HH with more than 75% from the total votes.

Here is what he wrote in response to a question from a Mwebantu reporter:

“…As the Patriotic Front, we are celebrating with Chama Chapinduzi and President Magufuli’s heavy political defeat of the opposition coalition in Tanzania because it is the exactly mirror of what President Lungu and PF will do to UPND, HH and their new allies….

….You are aware that His Excellency the President was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Joe Malangi today during the official swearing in ceremony in Dodoma…Look, in the same manner they have been losing elections including in their strongholds such as Western or North Western Provinces, is the same manner they shall be defeated and lose next year….

….As PF, we are now going to use and emulate the Tanzania political formula where we want to win the presidency by more than 70% instead of talking about 50% plus 1 vote…..For the past four or five years now, most Zambians have seen for themselves what President Lungu and PF have delivered. Their trust and confidence in us now is more than 150% just like President Magufuli in Tanzania….

-batokabulls