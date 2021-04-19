Tanzania: Magufuli ‘s widow Janet not well, says son

Janet Magufuli the widow of former President John Magufuli is reportedly ill after she suffered a shock after the death of her husband which occurred a month ago.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Magufuli’s son Joseph said the former president’s widow Janet Magufuli couldn’t attend the event because she was sick after sustaining the shock of losing her husband.

“She is going on with treatment. She has asked me to convey her appreciation to Tanzanians for their condolences and cooperation immediately after announcement of Dr Magufuli’s death until his burial late last month,” said Joseph Magufuli on behalf of the family.

Specifically, he conveyed the family’s appreciation to President Samia and her government, clerics and leaders of defence and security forces for the role they played during the death and burial of the former Head of State.

This was the first time that Magufuli’s son spoke in public having kept a low profile throughout the years when his father was president .

Source: Daily Monitor