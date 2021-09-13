Mai guru demands fair timetable

A Deprived mai guru has dragged her polygamist husband to court for failure to come up with a fair matrimonial rota between her and the junior wife.

Beatrice Chishala told the court that her husband spends a lot of time with the second wife and has stopped providing for her and the children.

“Your honour, my husband prefers staying with my fellow wife who he doesn’t have any children with and has neglected me and the children. For him to buy food at home, I have to follow him at work when he gets paid.

“So I brought him to court because I also want him to be spending time at my house, too, and