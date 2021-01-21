By Prisca Lumingu-Banda

A 46 year old woman identified as Anastasia Mulenga who was working as a living in maid in Lusaka’s Olympia Township has allegedly committed Suicide.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says Anastasia was discovered dead in a swimming pool at her employer’s home around 05:00 hours today.

Ms. Katongo says Anastasia was found dead by her employer who went to check on her after noticing that she was not responding to the persistent alarm on her phone at about 05:00 hours.

“The report was made by the employer of the now deceased person aged 54 that her maid identified as Anastasia Mulenga aged 46 was discovered dead when she had gone to check on her after noticing that she was not responding to the persistent alarm on her phone (maid’s phone) at about 05 00 hours” She said.

She says according to the employer, she did not find Anastasia in the room where she was sleeping and after a search, she found an empty bottle of pesticide namely doom on the floor of the kitchen.

Ms Katongo says the pesticide was bought by the employer and was intending to use it on cockroaches and had stored it in the kitchen display .

“She then went outside and found the maid dead in a swimming pool,” Ms Katongo said

She said police visited the scene and found the body in the pool without visible injuries and has been taken to UTH mortuary for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death . An inquiry in the matter has been launched.