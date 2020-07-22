

MUSICIAN Maiko Zulu has announced the sudden death of his niece Cindy Gabrielle Somanje.

Zambia us currently experiencing a surge of sudden deaths.



On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said Brought-In-Dead cases had reached 97 within a few days.

Over the weekend, Kitwe Central Hospital recorded 25 Brought-In-Dead cases.

This morning, Maiko announced that his niece had died suddenly.



“It is with profound sorrow that I have inform relatives and friends that we lost my niece CINDY GABRIELLE SOMANJE who died suddenly last night,” he said



“Funeral is at my mother’s house in Kabwata Estates. Burial will be announced later. Kindly note that we are discouraging mass gathering due to COVID-19,” added Maiko.