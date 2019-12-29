DAD IS EATING ASH WITH US IN TIMES OF FAMINE, THE CASE OF PRESIDENT LUNGU CUTTING HIS SALARY

By Maiko Zulu

29/12/19

My grandmother used to tell us a story tale of a ‘Atate akulya milota (my father who eat ashes with us)’

Once upon a time there was a village in Petauke which was in serious hunger as locusts damaged their crops. Locusts ate maize in every field that no one had food to help the other.

In an effort to find food, this father spent days in the bush looking for manna in my tribe Nsenga we call it Mpama. As he couldn’t find any, on a lucky day he managed to harvest Honey us call it Uchi. He went with it to his house in a calabash. Owing to the fact that there was severe hunger, he decided to hide the honey calabash not only from his fellow village men but also his wife and children.

During the night, the greedy father decided to dig a hole at exact spot where his wife lit firewood fire. He dug a hole fitting the calabash and left a small hole to fit his straw for sucking the honey. The following morning, he decided to set rules telling his family that they will be eating ashes as sacrifice and prayer to end hunger and that he would set an example. Everyday he would set the straw into the honey calabash to drink the honey and his family would sing in Nsenga “Tibatotele mumanja atata akulya nase milota ino nthawi ya njala” (Let’s clap for our father who eats ashes with us in this famine time)”. The Children and wife didn’t know there was honey underground. This went on and on while his family ate real ashes.

WICKED GREEDY FATHER

Those who grew up in village I’m sure you know this tale.

IS PRESIDENT LUNGU AS SAME FATHER WHO ATE ASHES?

I wish President Lungu’s decision to cut down his salary was just an innocent act of failure on his part. That would’ve been an honorable act of self-impeachment. We all fail at something one time or the other.

But make no mistake of salary cut, was an announcement in act of deception. The hint is in the flip flop. His statement said it was a directive. Now PS Chanda Kasolo ati it’s voluntary. To be seen to be “together in this” is an old tactic used by greedy leaders to lull their helpless followers into a stupor of slumbers.

WHILE I EAT AND YOU SUFFER

Be warned of Father who eat ashes

Can someone with access to the President please tell him how the folklore above ended: The family, goes the tale, finally discovered his trick and replaced the honey with contaminated water in a calabash.

My President, Zambians will one day replace your sources of money, wealth with contaminated water.

Eat the honey now while it lasts.

Maiko