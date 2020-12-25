By Maiko Zulu

MURDER IN COLD BLOOD – THE POLITICAL CHRISTMAS PRESENT

#GunCulture

While politicians are enjoying themselves, exchanging gifts with their families and celebrating the birthday of their religious messiah, the families of NSAMA NSAMA and JOSEPH KAUNDA have been given the cold and bloodied bodies of their loved ones to look at after being brutally murdered by bullets suspected to have been discharged by those charged to protect citizens.

We have more than often expressed concern over political intolerance, greed for power and hate for opponenrs which have become the new normal in a country that was once known as a beacon of peace and democracy on the continent.

The personal grudge between Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema has made way for heightened political violence by any means necessary with both PF and UPND creating military wings in the name of party security. We have seen enough of it. State institutions have been politically hijacked by those in power to an extent where a cadre can overrun the nation’s biggest Police Station and still walk free courtesy of the Courts of Law(lessness).

Democratic civic space is no longer available and people’s freedoms of expression and assembly are being taken away with live bullets and in broad day light. Police brutality is now accepted and perpetrators are promoted and celebrated. This is the Zambia we have turned into.

How can this honestly be a Merry Christmas? How does God even respond to those Christmas prayers? Personally I will not ask the souls of Nsama and Joseph to Rest In Peace but to haunt everyone who necessitated their brutal murder. How many more innocent people suffer and how many more will die just for someone to get into power or for someone to remain in power?

In a normal country headed by normal people, we should have seen both the Minister of Home Affairs and the Police Inspector General tender their resignations out of integrity, morality and regret but I’m certain they got pats on the back for a ‘good job’. Remember, we have not been told who killed Vespers, Frank Mugala or Mapenzi and we have not been told who killed people with gas.

Lesson: Politicians dont care about you, they care about power and they will do anything including the sacrificing of your life to achieve their goal. They will shed crocodile tears at your funeral and get back to their ways even before a single maggot touches your dead body. For them, life goes on….

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised