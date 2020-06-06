By Maiko Zulu

MY THOUGHTS ON THE MINISTER’S CALLS ON ARTISTES TO BE CALM

I’m happy that Minister of Tourism and Arts has stated government’s position on the infringement of artistes’ freedom of expression. I have also had the opportunity to look at ‘resolutions’ from the Minister’s meeting with a handful of selected artistes yesterday.

In as much as the assurances to artistes by the Minister are appreciated, the real assurance should be to the Zambian people who are subjected to high levels of poverty, debt, taxation, unemployment and unbearable cost of living and doing business. Government must assure citizens that under President Lungu’s administration, their natural and mineral resources will be safe and will benefit every citizen. The people of Zambia want assurance that foreigners will not take over the means of production in our country and that their fundemental freedoms will be guaranteed as enshrined in the constitution.

Young people want assurance that they will have opportunities to be educated, employed and become employers without having to worry over whether their parents or guardians would afford their tuition fees. These are the issues artistes are raising.

For as long as issues of bad governance, corruption, inflated cost of government tenders and mismanagement of public resources, remain in the corridors of government and for as long as only a handful of Zambians in positions of authority and those close to them remain the only one benefitting from the national cake, musicians and other artistes cannot be assured that all is well because we are Zambians first before we are artistes.

ZAMBIA IS FO ALL OF US

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised