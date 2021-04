MAIKO ZULU RESPONDS TO HER DAUGHTER MWIZA AND CHIMWEKA’S PICTURE: “DO YOU EXPECT HER TO DATE ME?”

Popular musician and activist Maiko Zulu has responded to people who have privately sent him messages to ask if he has seen a picture of his daughter Mwiza and Radio Phoenix presenter Chimweka.

He wrote:

So those of you that are sending me messages and asking if I have seen my daughter’s pictures, do you expect her to date me ai❓