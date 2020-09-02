MAIKO ZULU writes:
WAIT A MINUTE…THERE ARE MORE QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS
* EDGAR LUNGU – What is his worth and how did he acquire it?
* TASILA LUNGU – What is her worth and how did she acquire it?
* CHITALU CHILUFYA – What is his worth and how did he make his money?
* GIVEN LUBINDA – What is his worth and how did he earn it?
* DORA SILIYA – What is her worth and how did she earn her wealth?
* RONALD CHITOTELA – What is his worth and how did he make his money?
* MUMBI PHIRI – What is her worth and how did she make it?
* FIC 2019 REPORT – What contents has it got and why the delay in releasing it?
* ROADS – What is the true cost of the road construction and what are we actually paying?
* MUKULA TRADE – Who are the major beneficiaries?
* ZESCO – Who’s cash cow is it and who are on payroll?
* GOLD MINING – Who are the major beneficiaries
* AMBULANCES and FIRE TRUCKS – What was the true cost and what did we actually pay?
* PRESIDENTIAL EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE FUND – Where does the President get this money from and to whom is it distributed?
* FORESTS – Who shared the land in reserve forests?
* POLICE – Who actually controls them?
* ACC – How has it lost its credibility?
* MEDIA FREEDOMS – who has brought fear in media circles and who closed The Post and Prime TV and why?
* CHINESE – How much of the country have we sold to them and who benefits from the deals?
* ECONOMY – Who has destroyed it?
#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised