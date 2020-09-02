MAIKO ZULU writes:

WAIT A MINUTE…THERE ARE MORE QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS

* EDGAR LUNGU – What is his worth and how did he acquire it?

* TASILA LUNGU – What is her worth and how did she acquire it?

* CHITALU CHILUFYA – What is his worth and how did he make his money?

* GIVEN LUBINDA – What is his worth and how did he earn it?

* DORA SILIYA – What is her worth and how did she earn her wealth?

* RONALD CHITOTELA – What is his worth and how did he make his money?

* MUMBI PHIRI – What is her worth and how did she make it?

* FIC 2019 REPORT – What contents has it got and why the delay in releasing it?

* ROADS – What is the true cost of the road construction and what are we actually paying?

* MUKULA TRADE – Who are the major beneficiaries?

* ZESCO – Who’s cash cow is it and who are on payroll?

* GOLD MINING – Who are the major beneficiaries

* AMBULANCES and FIRE TRUCKS – What was the true cost and what did we actually pay?

* PRESIDENTIAL EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE FUND – Where does the President get this money from and to whom is it distributed?

* FORESTS – Who shared the land in reserve forests?

* POLICE – Who actually controls them?

* ACC – How has it lost its credibility?

* MEDIA FREEDOMS – who has brought fear in media circles and who closed The Post and Prime TV and why?

* CHINESE – How much of the country have we sold to them and who benefits from the deals?

* ECONOMY – Who has destroyed it?

