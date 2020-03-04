By Maiko Zulu

It was not surprising that Speaker of the Zambian National Assembly Patrick Matibini was ruled offside by the Constitutional Court, confirming numerous allegations of misconduct raised by a number of publications. A number of these educated jacket and tie leaders referred to as Honorables and Excellencies are nothing but high level enemies of justice who should not be entrusted with public offices.

When people entrusted with upholding the integrity and honour of our public institutions knowingly mislead the nation and knowingly judge unfairly against perceived opponents of government, then you know that Justice is indeed a comodity for hire.

Mr Matibini should rise to the occasion and show the nation just how honorable he is by stepping down from the Honourable position of Speaker. The gentleman has shown that he is a danger to democracy, good governance and judicial fairness and I hope the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is taking interest in the aforesaid judgment by the Constitutional Court. We cannot have educated lawyers stealing justice from citizens using the honourable positions they occupy. Loss of faith in the judiciary creates loss of faith in the whole government structure.

This is the Zambia we have allowed to manifest:

Lawyers are now liars,

Leaders are dealers

Pastors are imposters

Men of God are men of gold

Cops are robbers

Criminals are Commanders

Teachers are cheaters…

Honour among thieves is no longer a myth.