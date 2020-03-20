By Agness Changala-Katongo

JUSTICE minister Given Lubinda says no one should make a mistake of thinking that the adjournment of Parliament means stoppage of the process of Bill 10.

During a media briefing held at the government complex this morning, Lubinda said Bill 10 process could only be stopped by Parliament itself and no body else.

He also said no individual or any grouping would stop the process.

Lubinda said the journey that was for the current and future generations of Zambia could not be curtailed by anyone.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that the journey that started on 9 November 2016, a journey that has been extremely consultative, a journey for which we have a lot of support from citizens, a journey that is for current and future generations, cannot possibly be curtailed by machinations of one or two people or one or two groupings. This is a people’s process,” Lubinda said.

He said yesterday, Parliament adjourned on a matter of emergency and that it was not provoked as it was being insinuated.

“Meaning therefore, that when Parliament recovenes, the order paper of yesterday (Wednesday 18) shall be the order paper of first day of sitting in Parliament. Simply put the consideration of the second reading of Bill 10 will be on the order paper on the first day when Parliament is reconvened, “Lubinda said.

He added that no one must have any imagination that the consideration of Bill 10 had been removed from Parliament because it had not.

Lubinda appealed to Cabinet members to use the adjournment to educate the citizens of the good intentions of Bill 10.

And Information minister Dora Siliya said she was perturbed today by some headlines in the papers that Dipak stops Bill 10 and Bill 10 derailed.

Siliya said she was in Parliament the whole day and did not recall the Speaker making any ruling to the effect that Dipak had derailed Bill 10.

She said to her recollection, the the speaker reserved a ruling on a point of order by Mazabuka member of Parliament Gary Nkombo and rendered his rulings on two points of order raised by Monze member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu and Isoka member of Parliament Malozo Sichone on Coronavirus which the duo raised on Tuesday and that the Speaker was clear.

She lamented that the headlines in today’s papers were not factual urging the media to always write facts.

Siliya said as far as she was aware, the Speaker made no ruling relating to Dipak for him to be able to derail Bill 10 as such attempts to try and mislead citizens should be stopped forthwith.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Chief whip Brian Mundubile has clarified that Parliament yesterday adjourned on account of the Coronavius as members of Parliament sit very close to each other and were at risk of contracting the virus.

Mundubile said the country would soon have a Constitution that would stand the test of time.

He said he was happy that the process was going smooth adding that sooner than later, Bill 10 would go for second reading, voted and Zambia would have a new Constitution.

Mundubile said Zambians should be excited about the coming of a new Constitution.

He further said opposition members or Parliament after realising that the ruling party members were in excess of hundreds, they were sent into panic.

Mundubile accused them of raising frivolous points of order just to disrupt the proceedings and get pre determined headlines.

“If they know the numbers opposed to Bill 10 were more, why panic? They should have allowed the process,” said Mundubile.