MAKENI TRUCK DRIVER DIVORCED FOR HAVING A SEXUAL AFFAIR WITH BROTHER’S EX-WIFE.

A LUSAKA woman of Makeni compound has divorced her husband, a truck driver after she discovered that he was having an affair with her brother’s former wife.

Stella Mwiinga, 28, told Kanyama Local Court Senior Magistrates Abbyshine Michelo, Mubukwanu Matakala and Esther Mulomba that she could not continue in marriage because her husband was having a love affair with her sister in-law.

This was in a case in which Stella Mwiinga sued her husband Shepard Mukuwo, 36, a truck driver for divorce.

Mukuwo married Mwiinga in 2005 after paying dowry and they have four children.

Mwiinga told the court that her young brother had a wife with two children but they divorced.

She said last year she was shocked to discover that Mukuwo was having love affair with her brother’s former wife.

“I cannot continue my marriage with Mukuwo because he was having an affair with my in-law,’’ Mwiinga said. In defence, Mukuwo said he just saw a friendly request on face book from a woman of which they later met without knowing she was a former wife of Mwiinga’s brother.

He said he already apologised to Mwiinga for what he did saying he doesn’t want divorce.

But Mwiinga insisted that she just wanted to divorce Mukuwo. Passing judgment, the court said that Mwiinga refused to continue in her marriage because of what her husband did and that she cannot be forced.

The court granted divorce ordering Mukuwo to compensate Mwiinga K20, 000 by monthly instalments of K1, 000 and to be paying children maintenance fee of K800 per month. Households acquired together to be shared equally.