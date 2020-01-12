SEX MAKES A PREGNANT WOMAN’S BONES AND MUSCLES TO RELAX SAYS A HEALTH EXPERT.

Health experts in Choma District have advised husbands with pregnant wives to continue having sexual intercourse until the time of delivery.

Peggy Ngulube, from the Ministry of Health in Choma says couples should not stop love making during pregnancy as it helps to create a bond between the parents and the baby.

Speaking during a Health Programme on Byta Fm Thursday morning, Ngulube explains that this helps ease delivery.

Ngulube has since discouraged men from denying their wives sex during pregnancy.

Ngulube says sex during that period is not in vain but helps to produce a healthy baby through the good health that parents.

She has however called on husbands and family members to understand the cravings and moods among other changes that come with pregnancy.

Credit; Byta FM.