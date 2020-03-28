MAKING AN EMOTIONAL DECISION IN A BUSINESS TRANSACTION-THE CASE OF PRIME TV

When the CORONA VIRUS (Covid19) hit China, then the rest of the world and now Zambia, Govt assured us it’s citizens that they wr ready to fight the Virus on our turf. They announced a budget, preventive measures and other logistics put in place to fight and prevent further spread of this Pandemic that was threaterning to became Epidemic in our country.

They called for sacrifice and patriotism from us the citizens and the private sector as corporate citizens. At a forum organized for both public and private media, Govt asked the media to help disseminate information for public awareness free of charge.

An Association of Media Owners represented by it’s Chairperson, a Mr Shawa told Govt to pay for the airtime because Govt and the ruling PF still owed the media lots of money for airtime procured during the 2016 General Elections. But Govt (rightfully so) asked that this be done as a clarion call of patriotism on all for the benefit of all.

The Chairperson (Mr Shawa) in his delivery of the stance taken by the Association of those Media Owners that he represented was emotional when doing so. He ended up coming out so rude to the Govt Officials present especially to the cool, calm, collected and soft spoken Information PS, Mr Amos Malupenga. A man whose softness shud never fool u, he is tough and decisive on the Job.

Following this episode, Govt too wrote an emotional letter to PRIME TV cutting all it’s ties with the TV station (business and otherwise) and encouraged all it’s “friends” and affiliates to do the same.

Upon realising that he was wrong in the way he conducted himself when presenting the position of the Association to Govt, Mr Shawa wrote a letter of Apology to Govt. Not only that, his Prime TV also immediately started broadcasting awareness messages on the Convid 19 to help as a prophylactic measure.

This action demostrated that he was truly sorry and remorseful for his conduct. Govt has remained mute thus far and not replied to the letter of apology or indeed, issuing a strong reprimand as they rescind the decision to cut ties completely with the said TV station. An action that if not rescinded, risks having a run of business from the TV station and cause it to completely collapse and close down throwing the many young people employed there onto the streets as unemployed Youth.

Just yesterday, Top Star, a platform that too hosts Prime TV cut it’s business completely with the TV station in an emotional letter that quoted the equally emotional letter written by Govt earlier to which apology has since bn rendered by Mr Shawa.

Top star has definitely taken an emotional decision that will cost them business and money. I say so confidently that the top star decorder is not only problematic but offers poor quality picture in contrast to what was promised as they came on board to migrate our viewing from analogue to digital.

Top Star can or may be said to be literally surviving because of hosting Prime TV (the pipo’s station). Ejecting Prime TV from their platform risks having a run on them as Top Star because most pipo will switch to DSTV and GOTV just to access Prime TV. The rest of the content on the Top Star decorder is not attractive enough and I guess is the reason they hosted Prime TV in the first place as one of the channels on their platform and that was a smart business decision.

What Top Star has done is a bad business decision that may jeopardize the loan repayment for the same as collections will drop. It is also an unpatriotic decision because most Zambians love Prime TV hence my calling it the pipo’s station and taking it away from them when it is their Tax that is paying back the Top Star loan is immoral and unpatriotic. Top Star will do well to rescind it’s decision.

For our Govt, u are our Parent as a Nation. No parent holds a grudge on its child especially after the child has realised it’s mistake and apologised to the Parent. Bweshenimo umutima.

This Prime TV is may not be liked by everyone but believe me, it is important for everyone. Especially Govt and the PF respectively. I say so because how else wud Govt know what is going on in communities because ZNBC does not really cover community news as Prime TV does? For example, that Chinese who was quarantined within company premises and a Zambian guard (not medical personnel) told to be spraying the room without protective clothing. It took Prime TV’s Njenje Chinzu to file that report on Prime TV news and Govt thru MOH and ZP descended on the premises the next day to take commendable action and prevented what cud have bn catastrophic if Govt did not intervene, wud we have seen that on our ZNBC?

It is equally important for the PF because how else will they know what their political competitors (The Opposition) are upto if not via Prime TV news and paid for Political programs? Can ZNBC news show us what Harry Kalaba, Andyford Banda or HH to mention but a few are upto? Can ZNBC air a paid for Political program for any of the above mentioned and more? How wud the PF plan if all they watch is ZNBC which generally tells one story, “all is well and all the pipo are happy”

So u see, we may not WANT Prime TV but, we NEED it in the end.

I repeat my appeal to my Govt, rescind your decision on Prime TV because the institution is dependant on u. It can’t function minus Govt support but Govt can function minus Prime TV. If not for the sake of the workers Prime TV employs, then do it for the many Zambians who love Prime TV and pay taxes that keep Govt running.

I remain

Thabo Kawana

Senior Cadre.