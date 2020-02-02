Malama: HH is hated by people who knows that he is a Man full of Integrity & Upright Heart…

They know that HH, Would make a Good Leader. But because of their Dishonest evil way of life & their desire not to see other Zambians live better life like them makes HH evil in their Minds & Fight him never to become President. So that they Protect their evil gotten Wealthy. When infact Deep Down their Hearts they know that HH would do far much better than them.

As Zambians let’s all put the interest of our country first before our personal interest so that everyone enjoys the wealthy God as given us.

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley EEP SG