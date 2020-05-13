MALANJI BANS UPND FROM MAKING COVID DONATIONS IN KWACHA CONSTITUENCY
PF Kwacha constituency MP Joseph Malanji has warned and the leaderships of markets in kwacha constituency of kitwe district not to ever again allow the United Party For National Development UPND aspiring candidates at all levels to make donations in the markets in the fight against Covid 19.
Malanji issued a strong warning after UPND Kwacha constituency aspiring candidate Chrispin Chomba and kwacha ward hopeful candidate Esau Shimau made generous donations of buckets, hand washing soaps, and disinfectants, towards the fight against Covid 19 at kwacha market on saturday last week.
Who do these idiotic dogs think they are to determine who makes donations and where this is done? Have these idiots tricked themselves into thinking that they own the Zambian people as their domestic servants and to decide for them what is good and what is bad? These idiots must be shown the way out and made to understand that they do not own any Zambian as their property. Stupid Idiots.