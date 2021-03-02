Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has confirmed owning a Bell 430 Helicopter allegedly bought from South Africa.

Mr Malanji says the helicopter was bought using genuinely acquired wealth and not at the exorbitant 8 million dollars price as is being purported on social media.

The Kwacha PF Member of Parliament refused to state the actual cost of the rotorcraft saying it is not a government but a private property.

Mr Malanji has refused to be rated by a salary he draws from parliament saying he is a renowned businessman who came to politics with money.

In an interview with Journalists, Mr Malanji said it is not a crime to own a helicopter and has wondered why people are in the habit of accusing every politician of engaging in dubious activities.

The Bell 430 is an American twin-engine light-medium helicopter built by Bell Helicopter.

It is a stretched and more powerful development of the Bell 230, which, in turn, was based on the earlier Bell 222.