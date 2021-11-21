Muvi tv news

21th November 21

By: IP

FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER MALANJI CALLS FOR MINDSET, INTENDS TO BUY MORE PLANES

Former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji has called on Zambians to change their mindset and, in the way they perceive citizens with riches.

Mr. Malanji says it is shocking that the majority Zambians have been meant to believe that every rich person in Zambia is a thief just because he or she was once in government.

He says some politicians such as him have been working very hard even before going to parliament hence it unfair to perceive everyone rich citizen or politician of having stolen public funds.

he says people like him should be supported as opposed to being condemned.

The former foreign affairs minister added that he fears Zambia will never develop if local investors like him are being demonized stating that getting money from government coffers is not as easy as it is being said.

And commenting on the accuses by some members of the public early this year that the chopper he recently bought was as the results of tax payers money, Mr. Malanji says the chopper was bought using his hard-earned money as he has been in business for year.

He has charged that all documentations that points to the source of the fund have already been given to the investigation wings as he has nothing to hid.

Meanwhile Malanji has announced that is yet to bring more choppers in the country very soon if all well.

He was speaking when he featured on Muvi tv’s Special interview.

