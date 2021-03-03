MALANJI’S DESPERATE RUNNING MATE BID IN HIGH GEAR DESPITE BEING REJECTED BY ALL PF STRUCTURES IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE

As he buys a chopper using foreign investor Corruption Money to compete the running mate position.

Kwacha Constituency MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Malanji continues to push for the running mate position in PF and subsequently take over from the current party President Edgar Lungu using all possible means.

Sources within the ranks of PF in Lusaka indicates that Malanji has decided to buy a chopper using foreign investors Corruption money in order for him to adequately compete with other competitors from the East and Northern regions.

It was also revealed that Mr Malanji has been getting money from foreign investors to create and fund by elections in North Western and Western Province using the President’s name as a way to fundraise for the chopper, the source said.

Due to desperation for power after collecting over $500 million from foreign investors, Malanji resorted to buying Councillors in North Western and Western Province at K100 thousand per Councillor and pay a minimum of K50 per voter in order to win the by elections in opposition strongholds. He further revealed that foreign investors were being used to create and fund by elections while he kept huge donations.

Malanji has received rejection from all party structures in North Western Province for fuelling confusions and divisions in North Western Province to advance his selfish motives leading to the complete downfall of the Patriotic Front in the Province.

Another PF official has also disclosed that Hon Malanji is another character within PF making the party to be unpopular due to their corruption and one wonders where Hon Malanji got the money to buy a chopper when he has failed to pay his defaulted loan from Zambia Development Bank (ZDB) which almost led to the cessation of his Hotel in Kitwe.

Another PF Source has also disclosed that Hon Malanji’s running mate bid is unattainable as Bembas and Easterners will never allow their party to be led by a North Westerner because PF belongs to the people from the East and Northern regions only.