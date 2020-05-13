#COVID 19

5 new Covid-19 cases recorded bringing the total to 63

Malawi has confirmed 5 new Covid-19 cases which were tested in the past 24 hours from Tuesday 12, May 2020.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has revealed this at a press briefing held in Lilongwe

Mhango said the three cases are from Nkhatabay district, who just arrived in the country from Tanzania. Two arrived on 8th May while one arrived on 11.

The fourth case is from Lilongwe a 53 year old woman a contact of the case from Chilinde Township which was announced yesterday and last case from Blanytre a 29 year old woman a contact of a Thyolo case.

This brings a total of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 63 in the country.