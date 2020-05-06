CHAKWERA PICKS CHILIMA AS RUNNING MATE

Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has picked Saulos Chilima as his running mate.

This has been unveiled at Mt. Soche Hotel in Blantyre when MEC started receiving Presidential nomination papers for the forthcoming July 2, Presidential Elections.

In his speech the MCP’s torch bearer said his party intends bring oneness in the country.

MEC has set July 2, as poll day for the fresh presidential election after the ConCourt nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential election.