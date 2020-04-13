#CoronaVirus cases rise to 16

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed three new cases of #COVID19

One of the new cases is a 22 year old lady who returned from Dubai on March 17. The other one is a family member of a case confirmed recently.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16, including 2 deaths (1 death reported in Blantyre and another in Lilongwe)

The remaining 15 cases are all clinically stable with mild symptoms, some have no symptoms.

The 16 confirmed cases are distributed as follows:

6 (including 1 death) in Lilongwe

8 (including 1 death) in Blantyre

1 case in Chikwawa

1 case in Nkhotakota