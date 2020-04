Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango confirmed on Tuesday that the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country has risen to eight with one death recorded from the respiratory illness.

The minister was speaking when he fronted a news conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday where he announced that the country has recorded the death of 51 year-old Malawian of Asian origin who died in the early hours of Tuesday in Blantyre.

He said the woman had just recently returned from UK and was the 5th patient to test positive from Covid-19.

“She had an underlining medical condition,’’ said minister Mhango, who is also chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

He said the Blantyre District Health Office, Environmental Health Team is assisting with the burial arrangements.

“As a nation we grieve with the family of the deceased and I urge you all to respect their privacy,” he said.

Mhango has also announced that Malawi has recorded three more new cases bringing the total numbet to 8 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“One case in Blantyre is a 34 year lady family contact of the first case that was registered on 3 April 2020. The second case is a 28 year old lady who travelled from London, UK on 19 March, 2020.

“The person confirmed in Chikwawa is a 30 year old gentleman who travelled from South Africa on 16 March, 2020,” he said.

The minister added: “This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 8, including 1 death.”

Mhango urged Malawians to continue to observe the prevention guidelines which have been put in place.