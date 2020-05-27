MALAWI- Malawi covid-19 total cases have jumped from 83 to 101 following 18 more confirmed cases registered on Monday, 25 May, 2020- Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said.

During a press briefing on Monday in the Northern Region’s Mzuzu Central Hospital, Mhango said the 15 cases involves people who have returned from Zimbabwe on May 24, while the rest are from Tanzania and South Africa respectively.

“The 15new cases involves people who came from Zimbabwe on 24 May, and two of them are frequent travelers to Tanzania while the 18th case involves of a 34 year old man who is returned from South Africa.

“Meanwhile the total covid-19 cases have risen to 101, with four deaths, 60 active cases and a total of 37 people who have recovered,” said Mhango

Experts have warn of more chaos if the people fail to adhere to measures put down to lessen further spread of the pandemic.

On Friday, Malawi government repatriated its 1001 citizens residing in South Africa and sent them to self-isolation in their homes contrary to earlier calls to quarantine them.

Health commentator Maziko Matemba has said it is regrettable that application of covid-19 measures are not being followed as recommended.

“We have said people from high risk areas need to be quarantined for 14 days since self-quarantine has proven to be problematic because of how people stay in their households.

“It is therefore difficult to follow up and monitor such people and ministry of health has to consider on such things because this current measures have potential to spread the virus especially with people from high risk areas like South Africa,” said Matemba

However, in Malawi, citizens continue to deny the presence of covid-19 in the country, thinking that government is just bloating figures just political gain

Recently, communities and sometimes the relatives of the persons found positive, have in certain occasions staged a match expressing their disapproval of results.