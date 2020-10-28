LILONGWE- There was tears of joy in Mavuto Mussa’s eye, the man who was arrested in Nsanje for ferrying nine children to school on his after some well wisher’s bought him a tricycle.

The well wishers through Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza (GCK) Media Consults raised funds via WhatsApp group and finally bought Mussa a safer means of transporting his customers

A tricycle worth MK3 million was on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 handed over by Kampanikiza to Mussa in the capital Lilongwe.

Mussa told reporters after receiving the tricycle that much praise must go to women who filmed him ferrying kids to school.

Honestly, am very excited for mercy God has shown to me. I was very angry when summoned to police not knowing that it was a breakthrough for better life.

“Much praise much go those women who filmed me while ferrying the kids to school and bwana Kampanikiza for seeing the need to help. Now, will be able to ferry more kids with comfort transport to school as its about eight kilometers from there home,” delighted Mussa, a father of two children.

He added, “With the tricycle, more parents will be help as am speaking several calls are on my phone the the demand to ferry kids to school since my arrest, many kids have been absent from school”.

Kampanika expressed gratitude for the public response towards the initiative of raising funds to buy Mussa’s tricycle.

He however declined to mention sponsors who also provided Mussa with a driving license.

on Friday, October 23, 2020 social media was wash with Mussa’s video dangerously ferrying nine pupils on his bicycle to school.

This prompted Malawi police to follow up the matter until the suspected was identified and apprehended by police for questioning.